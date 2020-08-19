The LA Galaxy have acquired winger Yony Gonzalez on loan from Benfica, the club announced on Wednesday.

Gonzalez, 26, joined Benfica in January from Fluminese and has yet to play for the club.

"Yony is a dynamic playmaker who we believe can strengthen our attack this year,” manager Dennis te Kloese said in a statement. “He possesses a diverse skillset and will be an important addition to our roster. We look forward to welcoming Yony to Los Angeles and his contributions to our club this year.”

A native of Medellin, Gonzalez has represented Colombia at the U-23 level.

Gonzalez made 34 league appearances for Fluminese last season, scoring six times.

Prior to joining Fluminese, Gonzalez also spent time at Colombian top flight sides Envigado and Atletico Junior.

“He is a player that is in the prime of his career and has a lot of technical ability on the ball," head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto said in a statement. "We feel that he will give our team a spark on the offensive side.”

The Galaxy return to league action on Saturday against Los Angeles FC.