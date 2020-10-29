The Guillermo Barros Schelotto era is over with the LA Galaxy.

The team, sitting dead last in the Western Conference, announced the firing of their head coach on Thursday. Assistant coach and former San Jose Earthquakes and Houston Dynamo head coach Dominic Kinnear will coach the club for the remainder of the season.

"Based on results, we have decided to go in a different direction,” Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese said in a statement. “The LA Galaxy is a club that is built on winning on the field and being representative of the championship mentality and pedigree that you expect in Los Angeles. As a club, we have a collective responsibility and we all must share the blame for the club’s current standing. I take responsibility for the poor results and believe that we can find the right way forward for this team and our club."

Barros Schelotto, 47, was appointed head coach in January 2019 after a two-year spell as manager of Boca Juniors in his native Argentina. Over parts of two seasons with the Galaxy, Barros Schelotto amassed a mark of 23-7-29.

The Galaxy have missed the playoffs for the third time in the past four seasons.

The remainder of Barros Schelotto's staff - including his brother, Gustavo Barros Schelotto, was also let go by the team.

The Galaxy are next in action on Sunday when they host Real Salt Lake. They then host the Seattle Sounders on Nov. 4 and finish up their season with a visit to the Vancouver Whitecaps on Nov. 8.