Zlatan Ibrahimovic's LA Galaxy contract is up at the end of the Major League Soccer season and the 37-year-old Swedish legend says he's ready to return to Old Trafford if Manchester United comes calling.

"I could play easy in the Premier League, so if United needs me, I'm here," Ibrahimovic said after Sunday's 3-3 El Trafico encounter with Los Angeles FC. "Galaxy has me [now], so I'm sorry,"

Ibrahimovic spent two seasons at United from 2016 to 2018, scoring 29 times in 53 appearances across all competitions. With the Red Devils, Ibrahimovic won the 2017 Europa League title and the 2017 League Cup.

The Malmo-born striker says that he's still been watching his old club and speaking to former teammates during their 1-1-1 start to the Premier League campaign that sees them sitting fifth in the table.

"I saw the last game and I think they were unlucky," Ibrahimovic said of United's 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace in which Marcus Rashford missed a penalty, one game after Paul Pogba missed a spot-kick against Wolves. "If they score the penalty it's a different game, but a game in England is not finished until it's finished. Anything can happen, especially in the last minutes where everything is in the heat of the moment."

Ibrahimovic says that he offers counsel to Pogba, but wouldn't divulge the nature of it.

"I speak with him," Ibrahimovic said of Pogba. "A lot of advice, I give, but nothing I'll share with you!"

Ibrahimovic has 22 goals in 22 appearances for the Galaxy this season. The team sits in fourth place in the Western Conference, five points up on the eighth-place Portland Timbers, the first club in the table sitting outside of the playoffs.

The Galaxy is next in action on Sunday when they visit third-place Seattle Sounders.

If Ibrahimovic were to return to United, he would have to wait until the transfer window reopens on January 1.