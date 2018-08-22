A number of La Liga captains or team representatives will meet later on Wednesday to discuss the league's recent partnership with media company Relevant and the plans to stage a regular-season match in the United States in the near future.

The league announced a 15-year agreement with the company last week to raise La Liga's profile in the U.S. and Canada.

The Spanish players' union, AFE, says they weren't consulted at all about the process and released a statement earlier on Wednesday to express their displeasure of being left out.

"Footballers once again feel marginalized in decision-making," AFE said in the statement. "We believe their opinions are essential for the growth of Spanish football. We demand balance and common sense. If the greatness of football is the passion it generates, why are decisions made against it?"

Among those expected at the meeting are Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Barcelona vice-captain Sergio Busquets.

No dates for a U.S. game have been finalized as of yet.