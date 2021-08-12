La Liga kicks off its 2021-22 season with a full slate of action across the TSN Network, including Valencia versus Getafe in the opening match, the start of the post-Lionel Messi era at Barcelona, the beginning of Carlo Ancelotti's second reign at Real Madrid and the commencement of Atletico's title defence.

Fri., August 13

Valencia vs. Getafe, 3pm et/Noon pt (TSN1/4) - Los Che are hoping this season will be better than last and it's easy to see why. Finishing 13th in the table, it was the lowest finish for Valencia since 1987-1988, their first season back in La Liga after a brief relegation. Six-time Spanish champions, Valencia had been accustomed to the rarefied air of European football, but Los Che are out of Europe again this season for the fourth time in six years. Flux in the manager's office hasn't helped matters, either. Former Getafe gaffer Jose Bordalas is the team's fourth permanent manager since the fall of 2019. Financial woes - ones that predated the pandemic, but were also exacerbated by them - mean that Los Che head into the new season without any major additions, aside from Paraguay midfielder Omar Alderete arriving on loan from Hertha. Italy right-back Cristiano Piccini returns after a loan spell at Atalanta. On the bright side, this offseason did not bring with it the sales of the club's best players like the last few summers did with the likes of Ferran Torres, Rodrigo and Joao Cancelo moving on in recent years. Maxi Gomez, Goncalo Guedes and Carlos Soler will once again be expected to lead the squad, but there is also much excitement around 18-year-old United States midfielder Yunus Musah, who's already been capped six times by the USMNT. Their opponents, Getafe, begin life without Bordalas. Bordalas was a stabilizing force for the Azulones in his five years with the club. After getting the team promoted from the Segunda Division in 2017, Bordalas helped reel off finishes of eighth, fifth and eighth in successive seasons. The trip to the Europa League Round of 16 in 2020 was only Getafe's third trip to Europe and first to the knockout stages of a European competition in 12 years. Last season, the team came back down to earth with a 15th place finish. In Bordalas's stead comes former Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Michel, who has a previous spell at the helm of the club from 2009 to 2011. Michel most recently had served as manager of Mexican giants Pumas. Getafe heads into the season on a high, going undefeated in its preseason friendlies, including wins over Rennes and Brighton. The opener also provides the Azulones with the opportunity to make a habit of something that they failed to do far too often last season - pick up points on the road. Getafe won only three matches away from home last season, finishing with the fourth-fewest points accrued with 14. Conversely, Valencia's home form was very good. Their 31 home points were the seventh-best in La Liga.

Sat., August 14

Alaves vs. Real Madrid, 4pm et/1pm pt (TSN3/4) - Runners up a season ago, Real Madrid begins its quest for a 35th Spanish title with a familiar face at its helm. Following Zinedine Zidane's second departure from Los Blancos, Carlo Ancelotti returns as manager. The 62-year-old Ancelotti, who spent last season at Everton, spent two seasons at the Bernabeu from 2013 to 2015, leading Real to both a Champions League title and the Copa del Rey. He returns to a Real team that has had an uncharacteristically quiet offseason, but not an insignificant one. There were two key departures from Real. Captain and talisman Sergio Ramos left the club after 15 seasons and joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, while his partner in central defence, France international Raphael Varane, was sold to Manchester United. Arriving in their stead is Austria centre-back David Alaba, joining Los Blancos on a Bosman from Bayern Munich. He will partner with Eder Militao in the heart of central defence. Gareth Bale and Martin Odegaard return from their loans at Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, respectively, but face an uncertain future with the team with the transfer window still open until the end of the month. France striker Karim Benzema, who had 23 goals a season ago, will once again be expected to shoulder the offensive load, with more demanded from Eden Hazard and Casemiro. Influential midfielder Toni Kroos will miss the first several weeks of the season after undergoing surgery for a pubic bone issue. Alaves found themselves in a relegation fight last season, finishing just four points clear of 18th-place Huesca, and might be right back in another this season. Promising winger Facundo Pellistri returns to the team on loan from United after making 12 appearances last year.

- Cadiz vs. Levante, 1:20pm et/10:20 am pt (TSN.ca/TSN App)

- Mallorca vs. Real Betis, 1:20pm et/10:20am pt (TSN.ca/TSN App)

- Osasuna vs. Espanyol, 3:30pm et/12:30pm pt (TSN.ca/TSN App)

Sun., August 15

Celta Vigo vs. Atletico, 11:20am et/8:20am pt (TSN4) - The last time Atletico successfully retained its Spanish title was in 1951, but this year, Diego Simeone's side might be able to replicate that feat with Barcelona reeling and Real Madrid in flux. Still, Atletico might look different between now and when the transfer window closes. England right-back Kieran Trippier appears desperate for a return to the Premier League with Manchester United appearing to be the most likely destination, though the Red Devils and Atletico don't seem to be close on agreeing to a transfer fee just yet. Spain midfielder Saul has been heavily tipped to end his 13-year association with the club this summer with his agents having flown to England for meetings with United and Liverpool. In terms of potential incomings, it's no secret that Atleti would like to add an additional option up front with Wolves striker Rafa Mir and Fiorentina's Serbia international Dusan Vlahovic the most likely targets. As it stands, the club's only significant addition this offseason has been Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, fresh off winning Copa America, moving over from Udinese. De Paul can give an added jolt to an offence that relied heavily on Luis Suarez last season. Cast off by Barca last summer, Suarez proved there was lots left in the tank with a 21-goal campaign in the league last season. Turning 35 in January, Atleti will once again lean heavily on the seemingly ageless wonder, but is it too much to ask of him to produce another season of that quality? Striker Giuliano Simeone, the 18-year-old son of the manager, has played well in preseason friendlies and could also get a more serious look this season. Eduardo Coudet's Celta Vigo are coming off of an eighth-place finish last year, the club's best in five years after two straight seasons of flirting with relegation. The team's engine last season was once again Iago Aspas. The former Liverpool striker's 14 goals led the team and it marked the sixth straight season of Aspas as Celta's leading scorer. Like Suarez on the other side of the pitch, Aspas will again be asked to pour in the goals.

Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad, 2pm et/11am pt (TSN4) - For Barcelona, the elephant in the room this season is somebody who isn't in the room. Club icon, football legend and the heart and soul of Camp Nou, Lionel Messi, is gone. As unbelievable as it may seem, the 34-year-old Argentina striker departed Barca after 21 years last week and will now ply his trade in Ligue 1 with a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain team alongside former teammate Neymar and former mortal enemy Sergio Ramos. Whether or not Ronald Koeman's side remains shell-shocked from Messi's departure is irrelevant because there is the matter of a new season that must be met head-on. Netherlands international Memphis Depay and Manchester City great Sergio Aguero, who sadly headed back to Spain largely in part out of a desire to play with close friend Messi, have arrived on free transfers and will be looked at to pick up the offensive slack...but maybe not just yet. The main reason for Messi's exit from the team was due to the club's precarious finances and hefty wage bill. Even with his exit, those problems remain and, as it stands, none of Memphis, Aguero or centre-back Eric Garcia, who returned to Barca on a free from City, have been registered for the La Liga season. Aguero picked up a calf injury and is expected to be out for 10 weeks, so his registration is no longer pressing, but Memphis and Garcia will be unavailable for Sunday's match unless this is sorted out in time. Should the team fail to register two of its key additions in time for the season opener, fan unrest, which is high as is, will only grow. And money isn't the only thing Barca needs to stop bleeding - goals are the other. The club's inability to keep the ball out of the net last season was one of the main reasons why the Blaugrana couldn't keep pace with Atletico and Real. Koeman's options at the centre of defence remain largely unappealing with the team desperately trying to unload Samuel Umtiti (with no takers, thus far), an aging Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet, who was almost comically poor at times last season. Last term, Lenglet, who's been capped 13 times by France, was the only player in any of the Big Five leagues to have committed an error that directly led to a goal, conceded a penalty, scored an own goal and was sent off. On the other side of the pitch, a young Sociedad side finished in fifth place last season, their best result in eight years, and will play in the Europa League this season. Two of Imanol's key attacking options, Alexander Isak and Mikel Oyarzabal, starred at Euro 2020 for Sweden and Spain, respectively. Only 21, Isak is quickly becoming one of Europe's top offensive talents. Still one of the youngest teams in La Liga, complemented by cagey veterans David Silva and Nacho Monreal, Real Sociedad will hope another year's experience can help the team once again fight for European football this season.

- Sevilla vs. Rayo Vallecano, 4:05pm et/1:05pm pt (TSN.ca/TSN App)

