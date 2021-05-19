The National Hockey League released a statement saying multiple members of the Vegas Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues returned positive COVID-19 tests in error Wednesday.

The league says the affected individuals were placed into isolation and tested again returning uniformly negative tests. All players will be allowed to participate in their team's next games. The NHL says all initial positive tests "emanated from the same laboratory, and due to other peculiarities and similarities as among the test results themselves, an investigation was initiated into the possibility that the initial test results reported may have been in error."

Earlier in the day, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said in a statement Wednesday that the team has discovered "discrepancies in Covid test results" ahead of the team's Game 2 against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Blues held their morning skate Wednesday with goaltender Jordan Binnington and forward Vladimir Tarasenko also the only absences.

"We have discovered discrepancies in Covid test results relating to multiple players," Armstrong said. "We have been in touch with and are working with the League to address these discrepancies with additional testing and expect to have further information later this afternoon."

Here is the full statement from the NHL:

“This morning, we became aware of certain test results involving multiple Players on two Clubs (the St. Louis Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights) that had indicated positive results for the COVID-19 virus. Because those reported results emanated from the same laboratory, and due to other peculiarities and similarities as among the test results themselves, an investigation was initiated into the possibility that the initial test results reported may have been in error. All affected Players were immediately isolated and further testing was done involving collected samples. Those tests have returned uniformly negative results, therefore confirming that the initial reported test results were in error. As a result, all affected Players will be eligible to play in their team’s next game.”