Schofield doubles lead for United States deep in third period

Lacey Eden's third period goal was the game winner as the United States defeated Canada 5-2 in the final round robin game of the Women's World Hockey Championship on Tuesday.

Megan Keller contributed a goal and assist while Kelly Pannek, Kendall Coyne Schofield, and Hilary Knight also scored for the United States.

Knight's goal was her 85th career Women's World Hockey Championship point placing her one behind Canadian legend Hayley Wickenheiser for the most in tournament history.

Sarah Fillier and Ella Shelton scored the goals for Canada.

Nicole Hensley got the win for the United States stopping 26-28 while Emerance Maschmeyer takes the loss after stopping 28-33.

With the victory the United States finishes first in Group A and will play Hungary in the quarter final while Canada will play Sweden in their quarter-final.

