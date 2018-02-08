Eddie Lack is hoping for a chance to prove the Calgary Flames wrong on Thursday night.

The Flames acquired the goaltender from the Carolina Hurricanes in June, but he made just two starts and four appearances with the team before being sent to the AHL in November. One month later, Lack was traded to the New Jersey Devils.

Lack spent his first month with the Devils playing with the AHL's Binghamton Devils but thanks to an injury to starter Cory Schneider, he was called up earlier this week. The 30-year-old made his Devils debut on Tuesday night, stopping 11 of 12 shots against the Ottawa Senators in relief of Keith Kinkaid, who was pulled in the second period.

He's hoping his first start with the team will come against the Flames on Thursday.

“Obviously, I’ve been looking at this week and seeing what kind of games are coming up,” Lack told The Bergen Record. “It would be great to play that game but it’s not really my decision. It’s definitely a team that I would like to win against.”

Lack said Wednesday that Calgary had given him the impression he would have more opportunities with the team.

“Honestly, I don’t even think it had anything to do with Smitty,” Lack said of watching Mike Smith dominate the Calgary crease. “He played really, really good but I can’t see why you can’t have two goalies going. That’s something that these guys [the Devils] have done good here. They’ve got two goalies going and both are getting wins.

“That’s the kind of teams I’ve been on in the past and that’s how I thought it was going to be in Calgary. They wanted something different and I wasn’t part of the plan.”

Lack, a pending free agent, has a 3-4-3 record in the AHL this season between the two clubs with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

He struggled during his time with the Flames, going 1-2 with an .813 save percentage and a 5.29 goals-against average.