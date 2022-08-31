It’s basically like clockwork at this point: another NASCAR Pinty’s Series trip to Circuit ICAR, another Kevin Lacroix victory.

The No. 74 wheelman drove to his third victory of the season, third consecutive at ICAR and fourth at the venue (2015, 2017, 2021, 2022), tying Andrew Ranger for the most wins all-time at ICAR, dominating the General Tire 125 en route to his 17th career series victory.

Lacroix quickly took the lead from polesitter Marc-Antoine Camirand on lap 7 and held it for the majority of the race. Until 15 laps to go, when Andrew Ranger sent it on a restart and cleared Lacroix for the lead momentarily.

But later that lap, Lacroix got back by Ranger and sailed off to the checkered flag.

Camirand, Alex Guenette, Alex Labbe (fresh off an eighth-place result in Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway) and Ranger rounded out the top five with L.P. Dumoulin, Alex Tagliani, Treyten Lapcevich, Brandon Watson and Dexter Stacey completing the top 10.

With his runner-up finish, Camirand extends his series points lead over D.J. Kennington, who came home 12th, and Tagliani with two races remaining this season.

The General Tire 125 will air on TSN on Saturday, September 3 at 1:30 p.m. and then will on RDS2 on Saturday, September 17 at 1:00 p.m.

The NASCAR Pinty’s Series heads next to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Sunday, September 4 at 1:05 pm EST for the WeatherTech 200, the penultimate race of the 2022 season