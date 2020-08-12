Must See: Timbers crowned champions of MLS is Back Tournament

Diego Rossi of LAFC was named as the MLS is Back Young Player of the Tournament, it was announced on Wednesday.

Rossi led all players in combined goals and assists with 10, while also capturing the Golden Boot for his seven goals.

The 22-year-old's best game of the tournament came when he scored four goals in a match against rival LA Galaxy on July 18, becoming just the fourth player in MLS history to score four goals in a game.

Brenden Aaronson of the Philadelphia Union, Ayo Akinola of Toronto FC and Joao Moutinho of Orlando City SC also received votes.

The Portland Timbers defeated Orlando City Tuesday night to capture the tournament crown.