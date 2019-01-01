NBA on TSN: Jazz vs. 76ers Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2

World Juniors: Countdown Show Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN4 and TSN5

Monday Night Football: Vikings vs. Seahawks Tonight at 8:15PM ET / 5:15PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

Champions Hockey League: Quarterfinals: Leg 1 - Frolunda Indians vs. EHC Biel-Bienne Tue 11:55AM ET / 8:55AM PT on TSN2