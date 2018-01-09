42m ago
Laine earns 100th NHL point
TSN.ca Staff
Winnpeg Jets forward Patrick Laine earned his 100th career point on Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres.
The 19-year-old scored his 19th goal of the season during a first-period powerplay, to put the Jets ahead 1-0. Laine had 54 goals and 45 assists heading into Tuesday's game.
He became only the 10th player in NHL history to score 55 goals as a teenager.
In his rookie season, the 2016 first-round pick, scored 36 goals and 28 assists, and fiinished second to the Maple Leafs Auston Matthews in Calder Trophy voting.