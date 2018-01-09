Up Next

Winnpeg Jets forward Patrick Laine earned his 100th career point on Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres.

The 19-year-old scored his 19th goal of the season during a first-period powerplay, to put the Jets ahead 1-0. Laine had 54 goals and 45 assists heading into Tuesday's game.

Congratulations to @PatrikLaine29 whose early goal tonight marks his 💯th Career @NHL Point! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/OxPVGVo3Hr — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 10, 2018

He became only the 10th player in NHL history to score 55 goals as a teenager.

In his rookie season, the 2016 first-round pick, scored 36 goals and 28 assists, and fiinished second to the Maple Leafs Auston Matthews in Calder Trophy voting.