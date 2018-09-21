Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said point guard Lonzo Ball is 100 per cent cleared after having a knee scope procedure in July, but will be gradually worked back into the fold as training camp opens.

"He's been 100 per cent cleared by our medical staff to return to full basketball activity. Because he hasn't played NBA five-on-five or four-on-five months, there is a progression to come back," Pelinka said.

He added that Ball will be ready for training camp when it begins on Tuesday.

Pelinka also said that Ball's shooting form seems "more fluid now" after videos of a tweaked shot emerged on social media over the course of the summer. Ball shot just 36 per cent from the field and a touch over 30 per cent from deep.

"His shot looked great. He’s gonna be ready to have a breakout season and build on what he did last season. There are only a couple things that he has to do better," Magic Johnson said.

"That’s drive to the basket and finish, and get the mid-range … shot where he’s on balance. It’s not his shot — he just needs to be on balance.”

Ball averaged 10.2 points a night in 52 games during his rookie season and is expected to compete with veteran guard Rajon Rondo for the starting spot.