Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball is unlikely to play against the Raptors on Sunday as he is still recovering from a MCL strain he suffered January 13.

The 20-year-old took part in some shooting drills in Toronto on Saturday but Lakers coach Luke Walton suggested that Ball is still some time away from returning.

"He's feeling better every day," Walton said after practice. "I wouldn't be surprised if within a couple of days, a week, whatever it is, they say he's ready to start practicing again."

"But we are still training and approaching (Ball's injury) as if it's long-term. We are not making any plans as if he's coming back tomorrow."

Ball did play against the Raptors in October and logged 31:30 minutes in a 101-92 loss at the Staples Center.

He is averaging 10.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game in his rookie campaign.