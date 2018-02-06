The NBA has fined the Los Angeles Lakers $50,000 for violating the league's anti-tampering rules in the wake of president Magic Johnson's public comments about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Johnson was effusive with praise for the Greek Freak in a January interview with ESPN's Nick Friedell, telling him that he believes Antetokounmpo will lead the team to an NBA title.

"He's special," Johnson said of Antetokounmpo. "A man that can handle the basketball like he can and be a great -- he's probably the greatest athlete we have in the league today. And then his understanding, his basketball IQ is off the chart. He not only can score for himself, but also he can pass that basketball like a point guard. So when you think about all the skills that he has, block shots, rebound, can put the ball on the floor, can score, can assist, can make the pass. We've never had anybody in the league like him. And also too, he's like the number one -- he's right up with LeBron, with KD and Steph [Curry] as the entertainer. He's an entertainer so people will go see him."

The 23-year-old Antetokounmpo said he hopes to sit down with Johnson over All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

"I would love to have a talk with him and see the way he thinks about the game," Antetokounmpo said. "And I know he's a guy that's willing to do that with young guys in the league. I definitely would love to sit down and talk with him. Just have a conversation and see how he views the game and what he thinks."

This is not Johnson's first tampering fine. He was levied a $500,000 fine last August for tampering in regards to then-Indiana Pacers forward Paul Geore.