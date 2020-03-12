Spanish soccer league LaLiga has postponed its next two matchdays, suspending its season for a minimum of two weeks as the COVID-19 situation continues to worsen throughout Europe and around the world.

So far Thursday:

*Formula One team McLaren has withdrawn from Australian Grand Prix bc a team member has coronavirus.

*Spain’s La Liga has suspended its season for a minimum of 2 weeks due to the pandemic.

*Real Madrid soccer & basketball players sent home to self-quarantine. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) March 12, 2020

Here was their official statement released Thursday morning:

LaLiga has decided given the circumstances that have come to light this morning, such as the quarantine put in place at Real Madrid and possible positive cases at other clubs, to continue with the next phase of the protocol of action against COVID-19. In accordance with measures established in the Royal Decree 664/1997 of May 12, it has been agreed that the competition will be postponed for the next two Matchdays.

Said decision will be reevaluated after the completion of the quarantines undertaken in the affected clubs and in other possible situations that may arise.

As organiser of the competition, LaLiga has communicated the decision to the RFEF, the CSD and the clubs.