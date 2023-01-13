The Baltimore Ravens will be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson this weekend after the team officially ruled him out of Sunday's AFC Wild Card game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a knee injury.

Backup QB Tyler Huntley was listed as a full participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable with shoulder and wrist injuries.

Jackson sustained a grade 2 PCL sprain on Dec. 4 against the Denver Broncos and has not practiced since.

“Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries. I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process,” Jackson tweeted. “I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable.

“I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.”

The 26-year-old played 12 games this season, leading the Ravens to an 8-4 record before his injury. The former MVP threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He rushed 112 times for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

Huntley started four games in Jackson's absence, going 2-2 while throwing for 471 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Third-string QB Anthony Brown started in the Ravens Week 18 loss to the Bengals, completing just 19-of-44 passes for 286 yards and two interceptions.

Running back Gus Edwards was upgraded to a full participant after missing practice Wednesday and being limited on Thursday due to a concussion. He will play on Sunday.