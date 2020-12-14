Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is questionable to return because of cramps according to the team.

Jackson went to the Ravens' locker room as the Browns took over possession late in the third quarter.

Backup Trace McSorley was in the game as Baltimore took over for their first series in the fourth quarter. McSorley and the offence went three and out, giving the Browns back the ball down 34-28 in the fourth.

After a Browns touchdown to make it 35-34 for Cleveland, McSorley came out for Baltimore's next drive as well.