Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faces an uphill battle to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Jackson has been out since Dec. 4 with a PCL sprain and has not yet practised with the team.

"Not looking good for Lamar Jackson. Which is, I would say, a little bit of a surprise if you go back. December 4 was the last time he played. He's battling a PCL sprain. And I thought there were so many people involved who thought 'Alright, well if Lamar is not going to play in the regular season, surely he will be ready for the playoffs.' However, my understanding, this is something that sources have said over the past 24 hours is that Lamar Jackson faces an uphill battle to be able to get out on the field in the playoffs against the Cincinnati Bengals," Rapoport said Wednesday.

"He is working, he is trying, he is rehabbing, but he is just not quite right. Now, this has been shrouded in some secrecy. So, there's always a chance anything happens with Lamar Jackson."

Jackson led the team to an 8-4 record as starter before suffering the injury in Week 13. The team originally said they believed the issue was not season-ending.

If Jackson cannot go, Tyler Huntley is expected to get the start for Baltimore. He has led the team to a 2-2 record as starter.

In 12 games, Jackson has thrown for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions and rushed for 764 yards with three touchdowns.

The Ravens finished the regular season at 10-7 and will take on the Bengals in Cincinnati this weekend in the Wild Card round.