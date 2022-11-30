Ravens QB Jackson limited at practice because of quad injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was limited during Baltimore's practice Wednesday because of a quad injury.

The star quarterback hasn't missed a game this season. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) did not practice, and the Ravens also listed three players who did not participate because of illness — tight end Nick Boyle and tackles Daniel Faalele and Patrick Mekari.

Safety Kyle Hamilton (knee), tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and tight end Isaiah Likely (ankle) were limited.

Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is still on injured reserve, but he's designated to return and coach John Harbaugh said he seemed happy to be back on the practice field.

“He looked quick. He looked good." Harbaugh said. "It was great to see him out there.”

Baltimore hosts the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

