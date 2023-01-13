Ninkovich on Lamar: His injury is being 'downplayed'

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens will be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson this weekend after the team officially ruled him out of Sunday's AFC Wild Card game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a knee injury.

The 26-year-old played 12 games this season, leading the Ravens to an 8-4 record before his injury. The former MVP threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He rushed 112 times for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

Jackson sustained a grade 2 PCL sprain on Dec. 4 against the Denver Broncos and has not practiced since.

Backup QB Tyler Huntley was listed as a full participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable with shoulder and wrist injuries.

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Friday that the rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will be the team's starter against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card on Sunday.

Regular starter Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol, while back-up Teddy Bridgewater is still dealing with a broken finger.

In his two starts this season, Thompson was a combined 39-for-64 for 317 yards with an interception. His lone touchdown pass came in a Jan. 1 loss to the New England Patriots.

Running back Raheem Mostert, who finished the regular season 109 yards shy of his first-ever 1,000-yard season, has been ruled out with a thumb injury.

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has been downgraded to out and will not travel with the team when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, the team announced.

Williams was previously listed as questionable with a back injury.

The 28-year-old Clemson product led the Chargers in receiving yards (895), despite having only played in 13 games as he missed time during the regular season with an ankle injury.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings provided their final injury report ahead of their game against the New York Giants on Saturday, listing Cam Dantzler, Kene Nwangwu (illness) and Harrison Smith all as questionable.

Dantzler (ankle/personal matter), did not practice on Thursday, while Smith (knee) was limited.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals wide reciever Tee Higgins was a full participant for the second day in a row after not participating on Wednesday due to an illness.

Higgins' status for Sunday is currently listed as 'unspecified'.

The 23-year-old Oak Ridge, Tenn., native has played in 16 games for the defending AFC champions, catching 74 passes for 1,029 yards.

Guard Alex Cappa will not play for the Bengals as he injured his ankle in Week 18 against the Ravens.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have listed defensinve lineman Jordan Phillips and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Phillips, 30, is in his first season back with the Bills after spending the last two with the Arizona Cardinals (2020-21). In 11 games played this season, the former Oklahoma Sooner has tallied 17 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The 27-year-old McKenzie is in the midst of his best season in the NFL as he recorded a career-high 423 yards and a second-best four touchdowns during the regular season.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys announced Friday they have added cornerback Travyon Mullen to their second injury report of the week with an illness.

Mullen, 25, was claimed off waivers by the Cowboys in December after he was waived by the Cardinals. The former Clemson Tiger made his debut for the Cowboys in their Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced via there Friday injury report that Nick Leverett (knee/shoulder) was downgraded to a non-participant after being limited on Thursday. Kyle Rudolph (knee) was upgraded to limited and John Molchon (ankle) was upgraded to a full participant.

Defensinve lineman Vita Vea, who lead the team in regular-season sacks (6.5) was limited for the second day in a row with a calf injury.