9m ago
Nets' Aldridge, three others in COVID protocols; will miss game vs. Raptors
The Brooklyn Nets placed LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre Bembry Jevon Carter and James Johnson in COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday and they will all miss Brooklyn's game against the Toronto Raptors.
TSN.ca Staff
The Brooklyn Nets placed LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre Bembry Jevon Carter and James Johnson in COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday and they will all miss Brooklyn's game against the Toronto Raptors.
The Nets now have a total of five players in COVID protocols, including Paul Millsap.
Toronto's game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night was postponed as the Bulls are currently battling a COVID outbreak on their team.