LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lance Lynn gave up three home runs in his Dodgers debut, Mookie Betts hit his 28th homer and Los Angeles beat the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Traded last week by the Chicago White Sox, Lynn retired the first seven batters he faced. But he soon surrendered his 29th, 30th and 31st homers of the season.

Zack Gelof went deep in the sixth. Brent Rooker homered on Lynn's first pitch of the seventh. One out later, Jordan Diaz's solo shot pulled the A's to 4-3 in their first visit to Dodger Stadium since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Lynn (7-9) allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings. The right-hander struck out seven and walked one while eating up precious innings for a team that needs its starters to go deep to preserve the bullpen.

Lynn was 6-9 with a 6.47 ERA and 144 strikeouts for the White Sox before he and reliever Joe Kelly were dealt to the NL West-leading Dodgers, who sought to bolster their pitching over the final 1 1/2 months of the regular season.

Freddie Freeman went 4 for 5 with two runs scored and a RBI in the Dodgers' 60th victory of the season. He had a double, three singles and stole his 14th base. Will Smith struck out four times in a game for the second time in his career. Chris Taylor walked four times.

The Dodgers tacked on two runs in the seventh for a 6-3 lead. Betts homered 394 feet off Freddy Tarnok. Sam Long came in and surrendered a bases-loaded walk to James Outman that forced in Freeman.

Kiké Hernández’s three-run double highlighted a four-run fourth. Freeman singled leading off before Ken Waldichuk (2-7) struck out Smith and Amed Rosario.

Waldichuk then loaded the bases on consecutive walks to Max Muncy and Chris Taylor. The left-hander unleashed a big, slow breaking ball that hit Outman and forced in Freeman for the Dodgers' first run.

Hernández doubled to left, driving in Muncy, Taylor and Outman for a 4-0 lead.

Waldichuk gave up four runs and one hit in 3 2/3 innings, struck out five and walked three.

Hernández had a defensive highlight in the sixth, charging toward the foul line in left and crashing into the low wall while catching a fly ball from Cody Thomas to end the inning.

Oakland's pitchers issued nine walks and allowed 17 baserunners.

TRAINER'S ROOM

A's: Reinstated C Manny Piña from the IL and designated him for assignment.

Dodgers: DH J.D. Martinez (hamstring) had a scan and the injury involves his groin and back. He’s day-to-day while the team hopes to keep him off the IL, although it remains a possibility. ... LHP Julio Urías (index finger) threw a bullpen. He is still set to go Thursday after having his start pushed back two days. ... LHP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) threw a bullpen. He will throw to hitters Thursday and if he can go four innings, he will be closer to returning to the rotation. ... OF Mookie Betts (right ankle) and C Will Smith (left elbow) returned to the lineup. Betts missed two games last weekend, while Smith left Sunday's game after getting hit on the elbow by a pitch.

SUPPORTING THE A'S

Chants of “sell the team!” broke out during Diaz's at-bat leading off the fifth for the A's.

Dodgers fans had been urged on social media to support their neighbors to the north. Owner John Fisher wants to relocate the A's to Las Vegas, which would end the team's 55-year run in the Bay Area.

UP NEXT

A's: LHP Hogan Harris (2-5, 6.07 ERA) starts the middle game of the series.

Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (5-4, 4.25) tries to regain the consistency that he's lacked since coming off the IL in May.

