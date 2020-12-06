9m ago
Stroll earns third career podium at Sakhir GP
Lance Stroll benefited from a pit stop mix-up by Mercedes to finish third at the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain. With the third place finish, Stroll earned the third podium of his career.
TSN.ca Staff
More details to come.