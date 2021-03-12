The WNBA continues to lead the way on its own terms

The Las Vegas Aces have re-signed three-time All-Star centre Liz Cambage.

Cambage sat out the 2020 WNBA season in the bubble at IMG Academy in Florida with a medical exemption.

In her first season in Las Vegas in 2019, Cambage averaged 15.9 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game and 2.1 assists per game. She was named to her third All-Star team as well as to the All-WNBA Second Team.

“We’re excited to have Liz back in an Aces uniform,” said Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer. “Two years ago [in Cambage’s first year in Las Vegas] we made great strides towards becoming a championship ballclub. Last season, we continued along that journey but came up short. With Liz coming back, along with our other returnees and additions made this offseason in free agency, we are all committed to take another run at a championship and can’t wait to get started.”

During her four-year WNBA career, Cambage has averaged 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.56 blocked shots, while making 54.4 percent of her field goal attempts. She holds the WNBA record for points in a game with 53, which came against the New York Liberty on July 17, 2018.