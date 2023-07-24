The Las Vegas Raiders and cornerback Marcus Peters have agreed to a one-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The #Raiders have reached an agreement with former #Ravens Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters, sources say. Peters, who had an impressive workout today, gets a 1-year deal and Las Vegas gets a talented player right before camp. pic.twitter.com/DmbaYLLoSh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2023

Peters, 30, spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens after being acquired in a deal with the Los Angeles Rams. He appeared in 13 games last season, tallying 47 combined tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles.

The Oakland native began his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, picking off a league-best eight passes as a rookie in 2015.

Peters has played a total of 104 regular season games over eight NFL seasons and has 32 interceptions.