Two-time Super Bowl winner Danny Amendola has joined the Las Vegas Raiders as a coaching assistant focusing on returners, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He joins a growing contingent of former New England Patriots with the club including head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer.

Amendola, 37, appeared in 163 games over 13 NFL seasons with the St. Louis Rams, Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans from 2009 to 2021.

For his career, the Texas Tech product hauled in 617 receptions for 6,212 yards and 24 touchdowns. Amendola returned a combined 351 kicks and punts for 5,450 yards.

The Woodlands, TX native won Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI as a member of the Pats.