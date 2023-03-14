Jakobi Myers is headed to Sin City.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Las Vegas Raiders have signed the free-agent wide receiver to a three-year, $33 million deal with $21 million in guarantees.

Sources: The #Raiders are signing #Patriots FA WR Jakobi Meyers to a 3-year deal with $33M with $21M guaranteed. Another NE-Las Vegas tie-in, and a weapon for Jimmy Garoppolo. The deal was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. pic.twitter.com/tOUDNVrDUF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Myers, 26, had spent the entirety of his four-year NFL career with the New England Patriots, who signed the Lithonia, GA native as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State in 2019.

In 2022, Myers appeared in 14 games, recording 67 receptions for 804 yards with six touchdowns.

For his career, Myers has hauled in 2,758 yards on 235 catches and eight TDs.

Myers now joins another former Patriot in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Las Vegas.