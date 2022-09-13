Nickell Robey-Coleman is joining the Las Vegas Raiders, the veteran cornerback told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson in a text.

The 32-year-old Robey-Coleman last played in the NFL in 2020 with the Philadelphia Eagles and spent last season on the practice roster of the Detroit Lions.

A native of Frostproof, FL, Robey-Coleman signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent out of USC.

In 126 career games over eight seasons with the Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Eagles, Robey-Coleman has recorded 334 tackles, 5.0 sacks and six interceptions including a pair of pick-sixes.

Coming off of a 24-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, the Raiders host the Arizona Cardinals in their home opener on Sunday.