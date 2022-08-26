LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chase Garbers was 12 of 22 for 141 yards and the Las Vegas Raiders finished the preseason undefeated after Friday’s 23-6 victory over the New England Patriots.

It marked the first time in franchise history the Raiders (4-0) finished undefeated in the preseason.

Las Vegas scored on three of its first four possessions to dominate as a group of Raiders backups and hopefuls started the game by running roughshod through the Patriots’ first-team offense and defense.

Starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who will back up Derek Carr in the regular season, was 4 of 6 for 72 yards while running backs Zamir White and Brittain Brown each scored a touchdown for Las Vegas.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson was 3 for 3 with his field-goal attempts and finished the preseason a perfect 9 of 9.

New England starting quarterback Mac Jones and the Patriots’ starting offense finished the game with four possessions, two ending in a three-and-out, one with an interception, and the final one with a field goal.

Jones was 9 of 13 for 71 yards with one interception. Brian Hoyer finished 6 of 7 for 47 yards, while Bailey Zappe was 10 of 14 for 84 yards with an interception for the Patriots (1-2).

For the preseason, across seven series, the Patriots’ starting offense had four end with a three-and-out, one in a turnover, one with a touchdown and one with a field goal.

After stopping New England on its opening drive, the Raiders opened the scoring with a 23-yard field goal to give Las Vegas a 3-0 lead.

Then, five players after Luke Masterson picked off Jones, it was White running left just inside the pylon, as the Raiders made it 10-0 with 3:20 left in the first quarter.

Las Vegas’ defense handled New England the rest of the way, holding the Patriots to two field goals over their final eight possessions, as four ended with a punt, and two with turnovers.

LEARN NOT TO LOSE

At the start of training camp, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels emphasized limiting mistakes, saying, “You can’t win until you learn how to not lose.”

The Raiders did not commit a turnover the entire preseason.

INJURY REPORT

Patriots: Running back Ty Montgomery appeared to injure his right leg in the first quarter and was assisted off the field. He was taken to the locker room on a cart for further evaluation and did not return.

Raiders: Defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster was injured late in the third quarter and was assisted off the field.

UP NEXT

The Patriots visit AFC East-rival Miami to open their season Sept. 11.

The Raiders visit their AFC West-rival L.A. Chargers for their opener the same day.

