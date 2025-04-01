Last-place Sirens upset front-running Victoire

MONTREAL - The New York Sirens put a boost into their faint Professional Women's Hockey League playoff hopes with a 1-0 win over the first-place Montreal Victoire on Tuesday night in front of 8,798 at Place Bell.

Jade Downie-Landry opened the scoring with 11.7 seconds left in the first period with a shot off the post and in after a Gabbie Rosenthal faceoff win. The goal came three seconds after a five-minute power play was killed by Montreal.

Corinne Schroeder made 16 saves, and was not tested much by the Victoire (11-6-3-7). It was her third shutout of the season, and the fewest shots she faced in a full game this season. Elaine Chuli made 30 saves in her third start since the injury to Victoire starting goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens.

New York had the game’s first power play, after Kati Tabin was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for a check to the head of Sirens forward Jessie Eldridge. New York went 0-for-3 with the advantage.

Montreal pulled Chuli for the extra attacker with under three minutes remaining, which turned into a six-on-four advantage with the remaining on an Allyson Simpson holding penalty. The Victoire were unable to beat Schroeder and get the equalizer. Montreal’s power play failed to score on two opportunities.

The Sirens (7-4-4-12) move within five points of a playoff spot, with three games remaining. All PWHL teams will enter a three-week break for the IIHF Women’s World Championship. Montreal remains three points ahead of second-place Toronto.

TAKEAWAYS

Sirens: New York put together a full 60 minutes and had their best defensive performance of the season when they can no longer afford to leave points on the table.

Victoire: Montreal failed to put more breathing room between them and second-place Toronto. They will enter the break with a slim three-point lead.

KEY MOMENT

Jade Downie-Landry’s goal with 11.7 seconds remaining in the first period gave New York a 1-0 lead seconds after Montreal killed a five-minute power play.

KEY STAT

Downie-Landry’s goal was her fourth of the season, but third in the last two games.

UP NEXT

Sirens: Visit the Minnesota Frost on April 26.

Victoire: Visit the Ottawa Charge on April 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2025.