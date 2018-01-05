The 22-year-old Canadian, a race winner and nine-time podium finisher in the FIA Formula Two Championship during 2017, will take part in young driver test sessions and participate in a number of Friday practice sessions at Grand Prix events.



Nicholas said: “I’m really excited about the opportunity. Sahara Force India is a team that has shown constant improvement for the last few years and I’m proud to become a part of one of the success stories of Formula One. I am eager to show the team what I can do and help them as they continue to close the gap to the front of the grid.”



Vijay Mallya, Team Principal & Managing Director of Sahara Force India said: “Nicholas joins us off the back of a strong season in F2 and strengthens our driver development programme. He will support our simulator programme and work with the team during a number of Friday practice sessions next year.

"We’ve a long track-record of bringing on young talented drivers and Nicholas will learn a huge amount as he gets embedded in the team, and looks forward to a career in Formula One.”



Nicholas’s F2 campaign was proudly supported by Royal Bank of Canada, Lavazza and Sofina in 2017.