CHESTERMERE, Alta. — Laura Walker scored a single in the eighth end for a 6-5 win over Kerri Einarson on Friday morning at the Grand Slam of Curling's National event at the Chestermere Recreation Centre.

Walker's Edmonton-based team stayed alive in the triple-knockout competition while Einarson's rink from Gimli, Man., was eliminated.

A measurement on Walker's final stone confirmed the victory.

In other C-bracket matchups, Winnipeg's Mike McEwen needed an extra end to complete a 4-3 win over Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland edged Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson 7-6 and Russia's Alina Kovaleva defeated Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 6-3.

Jacobs, Gunnlaugson and Fujisawa were eliminated.

Three more draws were scheduled for later Friday. Competition continues through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2021.