Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres defeated Briane Meilleur and Mark Nichols 7-4 in Draw 22 of the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship Monday, improving their record to 5-0.

With the win, Walker and Muyres took sole possession of first place in Pool C over Nancy Martin and Tyrel Griffith, who undefeated through four games. Meilleur and Nichols drop to 2-3 after the loss.

There was also two games in Pool E in Draw 22 Monday, with Lisa Weagle and John Epping defeating Oye-Sem Won and Trevor Bonot 9-4 and Mackenzie Mitchell and Greg Smith beating Kaitlyn and Connor Lawes 8-5.

Weagle and Epping lead Pool E after the win with a 4-1 record while Mitchell and Smith are in second with a 4-2 record. Won and Bonot are 2-3 after the loss while Lawes fall to 1-4.

In the morning draw on Monday, the duo of Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing defeated Lauren Wasylkiw and Shane Konings 7-4 to remain undefeated.

Jones and Laing sit alone atop Pool B with a 5-0 record. The loss dropped Wasylkiw and Konings' record to 2-3.

In other Pool B action, Kim and Wayne Tuck edged Bayly and Wade Scoffin to pick up their first win of the tournament. Kim and Wayne Tuck now sit at 1-4 in the standings while Bayly and Wade Scoffin remain winless at 0-5.

There were also two Pool A games in Monday's early draw with Jocelyn Peterman and Brent Gallant edging Brittney Tran and Aaron Sluchinski 8-7 and Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott beating Angela Dale and Peter Van Strien 11-1.

With the wins, Peterman and Gallant and Sahaidak and Lott improve their records to 4-1. They are tied atop Pool A. Tran and Sluchinski drop to 3-2 after the loss while Dale and Van Strien remain winless at 0-5.