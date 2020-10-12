Lauren Mann and her new-look Ottawa rink upset Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones in the championship game at the Stu Sell Toronto Tankard on Thanksgiving Monday.

Winner, winner, turkey dinner!



HUGE shoutout to all the organizers of the @Stusellsto Toronto Tankard, Matt Wilkinson, and Gerry from @CurlingZone who put so much work into making this event as safe as possible! 😷 pic.twitter.com/1YHn95kfVg — Team Mann (@TeamMannCurls) October 12, 2020

Mann, third Kira Brunton, second Cheryl Kreviazuk and lead Karen Trines stole points in three straight ends to start the contest before stealing singles in the sixth and seven ends en route to the 7-1 rout.

The event actually took place in Waterloo, Ont., at the KW Granite Club.

The 35-year-old Mann has made two appearances at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for Quebec in 2015 and 2017.

Jones played the weekend with just two other players - Jocelyn Peterman and Lisa Weagle - as regular third Kaitlyn Lawes returned home prior to the event. The full foursome won the Stu Sells Oakland Tankard, also played at he KW Granite, last weekend.

On the men's side of the draw, Toronto's Team John Epping defeated provincial rival Team Glenn Howard in the final, 3-2.

Epping scored a single in the 8th and final end to seal the victory.

Epping, third Ryan Fry, second Patrick Janssen and lead Brent Laing went 6-1 in Kitchener-Waterloo.

Out West, Edmonton's Team Ryan Jacques were slated to play Edmonton's Team Karsten Sturmay in the final of the McKee Homes Fall Curling Classic from Airdrie, Alta.

Team Kevin Koe played in their first event with two-time Olympic champion John Morris at second. The foursome won their first three games before dropping a quarterfinal matchup to Team Sturmay, 6-4.

It was great to get back out there this weekend but it didn't go our way this morning. We want to send out a big thanks to everyone in Airdrie for hosting a good event and keeping everyone safe. Next for us is the @atbfinancial Banff Classic starting later this week! pic.twitter.com/Bg115Wc7K8 — TeamKevinKoe (@TeamKevinKoe) October 12, 2020

Earlier this week, the remaining games of a Saskatchewan women's qualifying event in Regina were called off after becoming aware of someone who had recently tested positive for COVID-19 after entering the Highland Curling Club on Oct. 4.