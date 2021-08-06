Canada's Tokyo Olympics is officially a record-breaking one.

With Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent winning the bronze medal in Women's C-2 500m, Canada now has 23 medals at the Summer Games, eclipsing its previous best of 22 at a non-boycotted Olympics.

Canada previously won 22 medals on two occasions, in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and in Atlanta in 1996.

It's the first medal for Vincent and the second for Vincent-Lapointe, who took silver in the C-1 200 on Thursday.

The Canadian duo crossed the finish line in one minute 59.041 seconds, about 3 1/2 seconds behind gold medallists China.

Ukraine took silver with a time of 1:57.499.

Vincent and Vincent-Lapointe took an early lead but quickly fell behind and crossed the halfway mark in fifth place.

Canada's six gold medals in Tokyo are second-most all-time, trailing the output at Barcelona in 1992 by one.

Canada's greatest medal haul at the Summer Olympics came in Los Angeles in 1984 with 44 medals, including 10 golds, but those Games were boycotted by a majority of Eastern Bloc countries, as well as Iran and Libya, as a response to the United States-led boycott of the 1980 Moscow Olympics in protest of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan that began in late 1979.

Canada's best overall medal haul at any Olympics came at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018 with 29. The Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010 played host to Canada's most-ever gold medals with 14