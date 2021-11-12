LAVAL, Que. — Laurent Dauphin scored at 1:20 of overtime to give the Laval Rocket a 5-4 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders in American Hockey League play on Friday night.

Dauphin also set up Xavier Ouellet's tying goal early in the third period, one of his two assists on the night.

Danick Martel scored twice for Laval and Kevin Roy added a single. Robin Salo, Arnaud Durandeau, Paul LaDue and Chris Terry scored for the visiting Islanders.

Laval outshot Bridgeport 41-29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2021.