QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil won his third gold as Canada captured four more medals on the final day of racing at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships.

Dubreuil dominate in the men's 1,000 metre race, adding to the titles he earned in Friday’s 500 and Team Sprint.

The Lévis, Que., native crossed the finish line in one minute, 9.278 seconds, comfortably ahead of Koreans Seong-Hyeon Park (1:09.838) and Tae-Yun Kim (1:10.252).

"In terms of results, it was a perfect weekend with three gold in three races. Today's race certainly was not what I had hoped for. There was a bit of an issue in the final lane change that caused me to lose some speed," said Dubreuil, who forced to slow down on the final turn to avoid American Conor McDermott-Mostowy.

"I'm not sure how much it affected my race, but my final time was not what I was expecting. In the end, the most important thing was to win the race and I was able to do that, regardless of the circumstances."

The Canadian trio of Béatrice Lamarche, Valérie Maltais and Maddison Pearman was also golden in the women's team pursuit, finishing first in a time of 3:06.877. China was second and Korea was third.

Korea won the men's team pursuit in a time of 3:47.172. The Canadian team of Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu, Jake Weidemann and Max Halyk finished a shade behind in 3:47.511. China was a distant third.

Lamarche won Canada's first medal of the day, capturing bronze in the women's 1,000 in 1:17.393. Korea’s Min-Sun Kim won gold (1:16.066), and Kazakhstan’s Yekaterina Aydova earned silver (1:16.191).

"I'm very happy with my performances. I was not expecting a medal in Friday's 3,000, but I won bronze and set a personal record, which kicked off my weekend really well," Lamarche said. "This morning in the 1,000, I was hoping for a podium. I knew I had good chances, I just needed to put together a good race. My execution was really good and I'm very satisfied with my performance."

Canada won a total of 14 medals at the new Centre de glace Intact Assurance in Quebec City's first international long-track speedskating competition in 30 years.

Canada’s long track team is back in action on home ice next weekend at the first of two consecutive World Cup stops at Calgary's Olympic Oval.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2022.