Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif recently broke a bone in his hand at practice and is out 4-6 weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Rapoport adds that the guard has a chance to play Week 1 when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 12.

#Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif recently broke a bone in his hand at practice and is out 4-6 weeks, sources say. The good doctor, who was the 2020 @SInow Sportsperson of the Year for his work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, does have a chance to play Week 1. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2021

Duvernay-Tardif, a doctor, started at right guard for the Chiefs in February 2020 in their Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers. He decided to sit out last season in order to help with the COVID-19 pandemic in any way he could in his hometown of Montreal.

He worked at a long-term care facility, taking days off to watch the Chiefs. His duties varied from serving as an orderly to working as a nurse.