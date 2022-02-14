A pair of falls keep Blouin off big air podium

BEIJING — Canada's Olympic silver medallist Laurie Blouin fell on two of her three jumps to finish eighth in the women's snowboarding big air event at the Beijing Games.

Jasmine Baird, a 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., was seventh.

Anna Gasser of Austria won the gold, Zoi Sadowsky Synnott of New Zealand captured silver, while Kokomo Murase won the bronze.

Blouin, a 27-year-old from Quebec City, fell on her first jump, but landed a front side double cork 1080 to put her in medal contention on her second. But a fall on her third jump meant no podium finish.

Blouin, who won silver four years ago in Pyeongchang, narrowly missed a medal in the slopestyle on Feb. 5, finishing fourth.

The points from the boarders' two best jumps are added together for a final tally.

Canada's Max Parrot and Mark McMorris were in the hunt for medals in the men's big air final later Tuesday. Parrot won gold in slopestyle a week earlier, while McMorris, a three-time Olympic bronze medallist, was third.

Reigning men's big air champion Sebastien Toutant wasn't able to defend his title after falling twice in the qualifier on Monday.

The Big Air Shougang venue is one of the most unique of these Games. Built on an abandoned steel mill that stretches for several blocks, the monolithic cooling towers make for a striking backdrop and have drawn comparisons to the nuclear power plant on "The Simpsons."

It resembles a giant stiletto when lit up at night.

It's the only permanent big air structure in the world, and standings 60 metres high and 160 metres long.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.