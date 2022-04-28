LAVAL, Que. — Alex Belzile scored the game-winning goal on the power play at 3:04 into overtime Thursday as the Laval Rocket downed the Toronto Marlies 5-4 in the American Hockey League.

Xavier Ouellet also notched three assists in the Rocket (38-26-7) victory.

Joey Anderson scored twice and added a helper for three points of his own in the Marlies (37-30-4) defeat.

Toronto goalie Michael Hutchinson made 39 saves in the loss.

The Marlies actually held a 4-3 lead midway through the third period before Brandon Gignac tied the game up at the 12:08 mark of the final frame.

The victory avenges a 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto Laval suffered on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2022.