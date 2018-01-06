PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Man. — The final is set at the 2018 Canadian mixed doubles curling trials.

Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris defeated Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant 7-3 in the semifinals on Saturday night, advancing to the gold-medal draw and putting themselves one win away from representing Canada at the Winter Olympics in February.

Sunday's championship will have Lawes and Morris against Brad Gushue and his partner Val Sweeting, who earned their spot in the final by defeating Morris and Lawes 9-4 in the Page Playoff 1-2 game.

The winner will go to Pyeongchang, South Korea, as mixed doubles curling makes its Olympic debut.

"It would be a dream come true," Lawes said. "We're focused on trying to make our shots and hopefully we have that hammer coming home in the last end. I think it's going to be a great game tomorrow."

"We're not looking anything past Brad and Val tomorrow. They're formidable opponents and we're just going to do what we can to prepare for tomorrow," said Morris.

Peterman and Gallant were pleased with how they played despite their pursuit in mixed doubles coming to an end with the loss.

"We had a great week," Gallant said. "We curled really well throughout the entire event, but John and Kaitlyn were slightly sharper than us today."