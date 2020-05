Lawson: Woodbine Racetrack looking to restart horse racing next month

TORONTO — Woodbine Entertainment is looking at a resumption of horse racing next month.

CEO Jim Lawson said Tuesday during an online question-and-answer session that harness racing could resume June 5 at Woodbine Mohawk Park, with the 2020 thoroughbred season opening the following day. Races would be held without spectators.

Should that not be possible, harness racing could restart June 12 with the thoroughbreds getting underway June 13.

Lawson said Woodbine will only resume racing if it's safe to do so and will continue to follow recommendations established by governmental and health authorities.

Harness racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also forced the postponement of the April 18 start to the thoroughbred card at Woodbine Racetrack.

That included the $1-million Queen's Plate, North America's longest continuously run stakes race which had been slated for June 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2020.