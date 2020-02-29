ROME — Juventus lost its grip on first place in Serie A to Lazio on Saturday and the eight-time defending champion will have to wait more than a week -- or possibly even longer -- to get it back.

That’s because five Italian league games scheduled for this weekend -- including Juventus’ highly awaited match against third-place Inter Milan — were postponed in an attempt to contain the spread of a virus outbreak.

The fixtures were originally due to be played without fans but the decision to call them off was taken Saturday by the league as part of “urgent measures for the containment and management” of the COVID-19 disease.

However, with the virus outbreak worst in northern Italy, Lazio was permitted to play its match against Bologna in Rome and won 2-0 with its fans in attendance.

Lazio therefore moved two points ahead of idle Juventus and eight ahead of Inter, which also had a game postponed last weekend.

Juventus’ next game is at Bologna on March 8 — and there are concerns that it and other matches next weekend could be postponed, too, if the government decides to extend emergency anti-virus measures for another week.

At the Stadio Olimpico, many fans wore masks over their faces as Lazio extended its unbeaten run to 21 games in an attempt to win Serie A for the first time in two decades.

Luis Alberto scored one goal and set up another while playing through an apparent injury that left him limping.

Bologna had two goals disallowed following VAR checks.

Alberto put Lazio ahead 18 minutes in with a shot from the edge of the area after taking a pass from Ciro Immobile then provided the pass for Joaquín Correa to score with a deflected effort three minutes later.

Later, Napoli was hosting Torino.

Only three matches will be played Sunday: Lecce vs. Atalanta; Cagliari vs. Roma and Sampdoria vs. Hellas Verona.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf