MILAN (AP) — Lazio reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup with a 1-0 win over Udinese after extra time in Rome on Tuesday.

Substitute Ciro Immobile scored in the 106th minute to help send Lazio through to the final eight, where it will meet Milan. The Rossoneri beat Genoa last week.

Defending champion Juventus was playing Sampdoria in another round of 16 match later, with the winner to face either Sassuolo or Cagliari.

Both Lazio and Udinese had several chances in the opening 90 minutes, with the home team having the best opportunity three minutes before the end of normal time.

Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri parried a shot from Sergej Milinković-Savić and then defender Destiny Udogie blocked Raúl Moro’s effort on the follow-up.

Udinese went close to breaking the deadlock early in extra time when Tolgay Arslan’s strike was deflected onto the woodwork but it was Immobile who eventually made the difference.

The Italy forward — who had been brought on in the 71st minute — ran onto a long ball over the top from fellow substitute Danilo Cataldi and chipped it over Silvestri.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports