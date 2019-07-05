5m ago
Elimimian to make Roughriders' debut
TSN.ca Staff
CFL: Argonauts 7, Roughriders 32
Solomon Elimimian will finally make his Saskatchewn Roughriders debut Saturday when the team hosts the Calgary Stampeders.
Elimimian was listed as the starter at middle linebacker for the Roughriders after missing the team's first three games of the season.
In other Roughriders injury news, starting cornerback Nick Marshall will miss the game after the team placed him on the one-game injured list.