LB Thompson the latest Panther to go on IR

Newton shut down for rest of the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers placed outside linebacker Shaq Thompson on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The team signed undrafted rookie quarterback Kyle Allen to the active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Allen will serve as Carolina's backup to Taylor Heinicke on Sunday when the Panthers host the Falcons in what is essentially a meaningless game. Cam Newton will be inactive with a shoulder injury.

Carolina (6-8) is still mathematically alive in the playoff race, but they have less than a one per cent chance of reaching the post-season.

Thompson joins kicker Graham Gano, who was placed on IR earlier this week.

Thompson played in 14 games with 11 starts this season and was the team's second-leading tackler. He also added 3 1/2 sacks.

___

