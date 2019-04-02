Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – The Maple Leafs clinched their spot in the NHL’s postseason on Monday night, the final note of a rousing 2-1 decision over the New York Islanders. That leaves the final three regular-season games to serve as dress rehearsal for the long-anticipated first-round rematch with the Boston Bruins.

Those previews start in earnest Tuesday against a Carolina Hurricanes team clinging to a one-point lead for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Unable to afford a misstep, Carolina is rested and ready to pounce.

“This will be a real good test for us. It’s a good way to get yourself playing in a mode you’re going to have to play because this team is going to be bringing everything they’ve got,” said Ron Hainsey after the Leafs’ team meeting on Tuesday. “We’ll have a big challenge. This team will be looking to come in here doing the same thing we did last night, [and we need] to play a similar game.”

The Leafs’ win over New York was their most complete performance in weeks. Going up against the best defensive team in the NHL, Toronto capitalized on limited offensive chances while holding the Islanders to 29 shots at the other end, the fifth time in seven games Toronto has kept their shots against below 30.

All the while, the Leafs were buoyed by effective goaltending from Frederik Andersen in a 28-save showing.

Toronto will turn back to Garret Sparks in net for the second night of their back-to-back on Tuesday, with Andersen scheduled to play out the rest of the schedule after that.

A few other game-time decisions remain based on player health (Jake Muzzin and Andreas Johnsson are both battling illness) but even with a few potential lineup tweaks, Toronto wants to maintain the spirit showed in Monday’s win.

“We went through a stretch for a week and a half, 10 days that was extremely poor,” Hainsey said, referencing a mid-March span where Toronto gave up 26 goals in five outings. “We’ve come back and fixed some things in our game that have allowed us to play much better…in a way I think we all can agree this has a much better chance of success. That’s much more positive, but the proof will be in the play here coming up.”

It’s a fine line the Leafs will have to walk, balancing their immediate game-by-game concerns with an eye on what’s next against Boston. Toronto won’t soon forget being jettisoned by the Bruins in Game 7 of last year’s first-round series, and while it’s tempting to just coast towards the inevitable, there’s work to be done now if the Leafs intend to avoid that same fate this season.

“We’ve grown a lot [since that series]. We’ve added pieces and a lot of us have grown as individuals,” said Auston Matthews. “We try to not look too far ahead, focus on these last three games and really make sure you’re preparing every night and bringing your A-game every night. [Boston is] in the back of your mind, but it’s not quite the main focus just yet.”

Should the Leafs manage to carry over Monday’s high level of play right through Saturday’s regular season finale in Montreal, it’s possible they’ll close the four-point gap on Boston in the Atlantic Division standings and secure home ice for round one.

“We play Carolina today; we’re going to do what we can,” said Mike Babcock, musing on the prospect of home ice. “I think that’s important each and every day, you do what you can to be the best you can possibly be.”

“[We want to] make sure we’re firing on all cylinders and taking care of the puck and doing things right,” added Matthews. “These last few games are important ones just to get ourselves ready for the playoffs.”

The Leafs at their best will require as many healthy, rested players as possible, and Babcock won’t avoid sitting veterans down the stretch if needed.

“If they need it, we’ll provide that for sure,” Babcock said. “With any of my veteran guys, I’ll talk to them; find out what they need to be ready. That’s obviously a huge priority and then continuing to get ready is another priority. So you balance the two.”

And then there’s Jake Gardiner, who’s been sidelined with a back injury since late February. The veteran blueliner has been skating regularly for two weeks, and Babcock remains cautiously optimistic he’ll return before the end of the regular season. But even Babcock can’t provide timeline for Gardiner outside of the hope that he’s ready for Thursday against Tampa.

Calle Rosen was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies on Sunday to help fill the void if Gardiner can’t return, and Rosen scored his first NHL goal in Monday’s win over New York.

“It’s mostly about getting back to pucks first, having good communication, working it out as quick as you can,” Hainsey said of working Rosen into the blueline. “If we can move the puck to our forwards early in shifts, when they’re fresh, they have a much better chance of being able to go the other way and create great offence. If we do that, we’ll have a good chance every night.”

Maple Leafs projected lineup vs. Carolina:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Nylander-Matthews-Kapanen

Marleau-Kadri-Brown

Ennis-Gauthier-Moore

Rielly-Hainsey

Muzzin-Zaitsev

Rosen-Dermott

Sparks starts

Andersen