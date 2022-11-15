Leafs aim to slow ‘inspired’ Malkin Penguins star is averaging 1.63 points per game against the Leafs, which leads all active players.

The Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins held optional skates at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.

---

Evgeni Malkin scored a goal and added an assist while leading the Penguins to a 4-2 win in Toronto on Friday. He is now averaging 1.63 points per game against the Leafs, which leads all active players.

"Very dangerous offensive player," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "Does have a lot of emotion in his game. He’s at his best when that’s the case, and we got to try and match that. He really had his way in Toronto the other night. He's a guy we certainly have to do a better job against tonight."

Malkin, 36, took a pair of penalties early in that game last week, which seemed to fire up the 6-foot-3 centre. He actually made a tripping signal after scoring Pittsburgh's opening goal.

"That's what makes him such a special player," said former teammate Matt Murray, who will face Malkin for the first time on Tuesday. "He's got that gear that he can turn on and makes him really hard to stop. That's why he's been so successful for so long."

"It is kind of funny hearing his banter when he gets a penalty," said Leafs winger Zach Aston-Reese, another former teammate of Malkin's. "He's one of the best at skating the puck through the neutral zone. He winds the puck up and it seems like it's on a string."

Malkin has eight points in the last six games. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan sees "an inspired player."

What do teammates see?

"He's got the puck on his stick a lot," noted Bryan Rust. "When he's rolling and has the puck on his stick, then a lot of good things are going to happen."

"He's just having a good time," observed Kasperi Kapanen. "His confidence [is high], you can really tell, he's holding onto pucks and making plays. I have a front-row seat to watch the Geno show and it's pretty spectacular."

In the modern era, only Wayne Gretzky (2.38), Mario Lemieux (2.15) and Mike Bossy (1.72) have averaged more points per game against the Leafs than Malkin.

---

The start of Murray's career in Toronto has been far from ideal. He lost the season-opening game in Montreal before sustaining an adductor injury as he prepared for his second start on Oct. 15.

"Matt's a professional," said Keefe. "He's as even keel and confident as they come. I don't think it's affected him at all. I know he's just accepted the situation for what it is and gotten to work to recover as quickly as he can and be prepared for whenever the time comes to get back in net, which is tonight. To me, he looks very prepared."

Murray will be playing in Pittsburgh for the first time since the Penguins traded him in 2020.

"It's always good to see him," said Rust. "He's a good friend of mine. We came into the American League together, came up to the NHL together, so it's always fun to see him, but hopefully not too much fun for him tonight."

Rust, like Keefe, admires Murray's ability to stay focused.

"He just keeps plugging away," the Penguins winger said. "He takes each day for what it [is]. He takes the adversity when it comes. He takes the good when it comes, and he tries to learn from it all and keep moving forward ... He obviously won Cups here. He was a winner here. He was a really good goalie here. Obviously, things happen over careers and business and stuff, and it was sad to see him go."

---

With T.J. Brodie sidelined by an oblique injury, Jordie Benn made his Leafs debut on Saturday. The burly blueliner scored the game-winning goal, landed four hits and made a key block on the penalty kill against the Vancouver Canucks. After the game, Erik Kallgren passed Benn the player-of-the-game belt.

"It was awesome," the 35-year-old said. "I think that's the first time I've ever got one, so it was cool."

That's right, Benn had never received a player-of-the-game award at any level. He's already made a big impression on his new teammates.

"Came into our lineup and made a real impact – not just on the ice but in the room as well," said Keefe. "Just his personality. He's a guy that is just a true professional and is himself. He's confident and comes in and keeps things loose and light yet plays extremely hard and leaves it all out there. You can never have enough of those guys."

After receiving the belt on Saturday, Benn suggested his teammates enjoy a few cocktails on Sunday when the team had a day off. What's his drink of choice?

"It used to be a lot of Guinness, but now it's a beer called Sullivan's," Benn said. "It's from Ireland. It's really good. Really, really good."

Did he have one on Sunday?

"I enjoyed a few of them, yep," he said with a smile.

---

Justin Holl leads the Leafs with 36 blocked shots this season with many coming on the penalty kill.

"It just comes down to trying to time it right and be in the right spot," the defenceman said.

Who's got the hardest shot to block?

"Obviously, [Alex] Ovechkin shoots the puck really hard and [David] Pastrnak is another guy we played this year," Holl said. "And then there's guys like [Steven] Stamkos. I don't know if I can pick one of those guys."

Holl is paying the price in other ways as well. Per NaturalStatTrick.com, Holl leads the NHL in hits taken this season with 57. How many bruises does he end up with at the end of each week?

"A lot," Holl said with a smile. "They come out of nowhere too. Just bumps and bruises from plays along the wall. I always have mystery bruises on the body and that's just part of the game."

---

Michael Bunting did his media availability in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shirt on Tuesday.

"I liked the Ninja Turtles," the left winger said. "I grew up watching them."

His favourite one?

"Michelangelo because my name was Michael," he said with a laugh. "Actually, he had an orange bandanna and that was my favourite colour, so I went with him."

Bunting played like a super hero at times last season as he produced 63 points in 79 games while looking like a ninja in front of the net. But so far this season he has just six points in 16 games. He has just one assist in the last 10 games and hasn't scored since Oct. 22.

"Maybe [I'm] just gripping my stick too tight and just kind of maybe getting away from my game and not going to the dirty areas and the front of the net," he said. "I got to go back to what brought me success last year and what brings me success as a player. So, that's something I'm going to focus on is going to those areas, going to the net and getting the pucks to Matty and Will and let them do their thing and get open as much as I can. I look forward to doing that tonight."

After a brief demotion to the bottom six, Bunting is now back on the top line with Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

"I just needed a little reset," he said. "I'm pretty hard on myself to begin with as a player. I want to go out there and build my confidence back."

Like last season, Bunting is near the top of the NHL in drawn penalties. He's tied for second with 12. But he's also been whistled for nine penalties. He's spent time in the box in three of the last four games.

"I have to make sure I'm playing on the line," he said. "I can't be crossing it and taking bad penalties. I'm going to work on that."

---

Kapanen was a healthy scratch on Friday in Toronto but will face his old team on Tuesday. Does he still feel some extra emotion when playing the Leafs?

"Oh yeah, obviously," he said with a smile. "It's always fun to play against your old team. Hopefully today will be a good day."

Kapanen has three assists in three career games against the Leafs, who traded him to Pittsburgh in 2020. He spent part of Monday night catching up with good friend Nylander.

"He came over to my house and we had some food," the speedy winger said. "My mom's visiting so my mom wanted to see him too. She's missed him as well. It was fun to have him over and have a quick meal and chat and it'll be a fun game today."

Kapanen has just one goal and four assists in 13 games this season.

"It hasn't been easy," he readily admits. "It's just the way it goes sometimes."

What's his focus?

"Bringing some sort of a good game every day," the 26-year-old Finn said. "I feel like I'll have good games and I'll have bad games, so consistency is probably the biggest thing I need to focus on. Keep it simple ... and good things will come."

---

Matthews and Mitch Marner will start on separate lines for the second straight game. Will that make the match-up game a tad trickier for the Penguins, who usually lean on Sidney Crosby to combat top lines?

"Maybe a little bit, but probably not too much," said Keefe. "They're well aware that we've got two groups that they have to be very conscious of and that's still the case. At times we've put Willy on the third group, and I think that creates some challenges. We probably make a bigger deal of it here than the opposition does. They know what they're up against with our team."

Does the dynamic change at all?

"I don't think it changes," stressed defenceman Jeff Petry. "It's spread out between two lines, but you have a guy like [John] Tavares and other guys in that top six that are dangerous. You got to be aware of who's on the ice when you're out there. Their team as a whole transitions the puck well."

Does Matthews adjust his game at all when he plays with Nylander?

"Not really, honestly," he said. "I don't think my game necessarily changes much."

So, what has to change for the Leafs to get payback on the Penguins?

"We had some lapses," Matthews said of Friday's loss. "They're a really experienced team and they know how to play in tight games and situations like that. We just got a little bit away from our game and they have the maturity to keep rolling along and keep playing. So, just the consistency in the 60 minutes and making sure we're taking care of the puck on both sides."

After the loss last week, Keefe said the Penguins put on a clinic in defending a third-period lead.

"The third period we controlled their transition in the neutral zone and managed the puck better compared to the second period," Petry said. "They're a team that thrives and builds off that transition so to eliminate those opportunities is important to us."

---

Projected Leafs lineup for Tuesday's game:

Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Kerfoot - Tavares - Marner

Engvall - Holmberg - Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Malgin

Rielly - Benn

Giordano - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren

Murray starts

Kallgren