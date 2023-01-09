Leafs and Jets continue dominance atop NHL Power Rankings The Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets continue to rise in our Power Rankings, with both teams looking to cement themselves as legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

The Maple Leafs rebounded from a pair of losses to start 2023 with wins over the Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers over the weekend. Toronto’s spot on our list equals their place in points percentage and if the team can get more consistency in net it should be able to hold down a spot in the top three for weeks to come.

Captain John Tavares has bounced back nicely in recent games, scoring four times in his last three games after going through a slump in which he produced just one goal in eight games.

The Winnipeg Jets are letting everyone in the Western Conference know they are for real. The Jets have won five straight games and own the best points percentage in the Central Division.

Winnipeg sit fifth in goal differential and points percentage but 14th in expected goal differential. This shouldn’t concern Jets fans too much as the team just got Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler, Cole Perfetti, and Nate Schmidt back in the lineup and Connor Hellebuyck is a proven, elite goalie. The Jets' team defence under Rick Bowness is the best it has been in years.

Fresh off a 1-1-1 week, the Edmonton Oilers are 13th on our list. Connor McDavid has a whopping 76 points in 41 games. No player in the NHL, other than teammate Leon Draisaitl, has more than 60.

The Oilers have the best power play in the league and are fifth in goals per game. However, the Oilers rank 20th in goals against and 23rd on the penalty kill. As a result, Edmonton has won one more game than it has lost at the midway point of the season and owns the 10th best points percentage in the Western Conference.

At 16th, the Calgary Flames also finished last week with a 1-1-1 record. The Flames remain an average defensive team but a below-average offensive team. Calgary will continue to struggle offensively until it adds more quality to its volume shooting approach. The Flames sit second in the league in shot attempts and shots on net but 27th in shots from the net-front inner-slot area. As a result, Calgary ranks 22nd in goals per game.

The Ottawa Senators are 17th. The Sens blanked Columbus 4-0 before losing 8-4 to Seattle on Saturday. If the Senators can figure out how to bury more of their chances, they will start stringing wins together. Ottawa sits fifth in expected goals for but 21st in actual goals per game.

The Vancouver Canucks are 26th on our list, following a 1-2-0 week. The Canucks played one of their better games of the season in a 4-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche but lost to the Islanders and Jets by a combined score of 13-6. Keeping the puck out of the net continues to be a major issue for the Canucks who rank 25th in expected goals against and 31st in goals against per game.

After being buoyed by strong goaltending for much of the season, the Montreal Canadiens have come crashing down to Earth recently. The Habs won one of three games last week and have been outscored 34-14 over their past six games. Montreal sits 27th in points percentage and after seeing what projected first-overall pick Connor Bedard did at the World Juniors, perhaps more losses won’t be such a bad thing for the franchise.